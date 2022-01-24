Report: Pistons not getting many formal offers for Lakers target Jerami Grant

While the Los Angeles Lakers look to bolster the roster, there have been many reported trade targets for the squad.

One constant name is Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Solid veterans on rebuilding teams tend to gain traction as the trade deadline nears, and Grant is the latest trend for many teams looking to contend.

The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan would definitely strengthen the Lakers, but acquiring him won’t be easy since multiple teams are expected to be in the race.

However, according to James Edward III of The Athletic, there haven’t been many formal offers for Grant:

Now, in regard to Grant and the trade market, I’ve gathered that the offers aren’t pouring in right now. The majority of the chatter and interest you’ve heard in regard to Grant are more conversations than anything concrete. I do expect that to change as the deadline gets closer, but as of now, from my understanding, not many formal offers have been placed in front of Detroit.

No formal offers don’t necessarily mean there haven’t been informal discussions or negotiating starting points. But Detroit also doesn’t need to cave and part with Grant if there aren’t any plausible options on the table.

The Lakers’ offer of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a 2027 first-round pick doesn’t seem to move the needle for now, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers go this route.

List