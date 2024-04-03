Report: Pistons great Chauncey Billups elected to 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 15: Chauncey Billups #1 of the Detroit Pistons holds up the most valuable player trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 15, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Pistons won 100-87. Billups was named MVP of the FInals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

FOX 2 - Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2024 according to a report.

Billups and Vince Carter are the headliners of the class, which will be officially announced Saturday at the Final Four, reports Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Charania posted on X, formerly Twitter the news Wednesday about Billups, 47, the current coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Originally drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1997 NBA Draft, Billups spent his first six nondescript seasons with four different franchises.

Billups was signed by the Pistons and then-General Manager Joe Dumars, in 2002 and the rest was history. The point guard soon made it a habit of knocking down huge baskets in the clutch - earning the nickname "Mr. Big Shot."

INDIANAPOLIS - MAY 22: Chauncey Billups #1 of the Detroit Pistons moves past Anthony Johnson #8 of the Indiana Pacers in Game one of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2004 at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

He was the 2004 NBA Finals MVP for the champion Pistons, was a three-time NBA selection and made five different All-Star teams.

After being traded in 2008, Billips starred for his hometown Denver Nuggets before eventually landing back in Detroit for his final season in 2014.

He averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists over the course of his 17-year career.

Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups have been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @HoopHall Class of 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Official announcement on Saturday at the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/zIX6pQgsHx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2024



