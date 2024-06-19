Report: Pistons fire Monty Williams after one season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple outlets are reporting the Detroit Pistons have fired head coach Monty Williams after just one season leading the team.

Thirteen months ago, Williams signed a six-year, $78.5 million contract with the Pistons. It was the richest contract for an NBA head coach at the time but has since been passed by both Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.

But after another moribund season, new team president Trajan Langdon pulled the plug. Under Williams, the Pistons finished 14-68, the worst record in the league.

The two-time NBA coach of the year signed with Detroit after being fired by the Phoenix Suns after their playoff collapses in recent years.

Several fans took to social media to celebrate the announcement, highlighting Williams’ seeming apathy toward losing and his decision to start Killian Hayes over Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft who is expected to be one of the key pieces for the team’s rebuild.

The Pistons are still stuck in neutral, rolling through multiple rebuilds in an attempt to return to the playoffs.

Detroit has made the postseason twice in the last 15 years and was eliminated in the first round both times. Its last playoff appearance was in 2019 under coach Dwane Casey, who helped the team struggle to a 41-41 record.

The Pistons haven’t posted a winning record since 2016 and have finished last in the NBA’s Central Division each of the last four seasons.

