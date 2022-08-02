Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago.

The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

The White Sox were linked to Quintana, with USA Today's Bob Nightengale reporting after the Pirates-Cardinals trade that Chicago had interest in the southpaw.

In 20 starts for Pittsburgh this season, the 33-year-old Quintana is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA, 89 strikeouts and 31 walks.

Quintana began his career with the South Siders, compiling a 3.52 ERA in 172 appearances with the White Sox from 2012 to 2017. He was traded to the crosstown rival Cubs before the deadline in 2017, and he stayed with the North Siders through 2020.

Now, the White Sox will have to search for other pitching options before Tuesday's 5 p.m. CT trade deadline. They already acquired lefty reliever Jake Diekman from the Red Sox, and they have also been linked to the Tigers' Andrew Chafin and Cubs' Michael Givens.