Report: Pills, marijuana found at Redskins' Montae Nicholson's home hours after woman dies

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson brought a woman who appeared to be overdosing to a hospital last week. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Authorities found pills, marijuana and foil with residue while executing a search warrant at the home of Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson after he transported a drug overdose victim at the emergency room late last week, per reports by the Washington Post and USA Today.

The search warrant was reportedly executed at Nicholson’s Ashburn, Virginia, home hours after he and a man identified as Kyle Askew-Collins dropped off a 21-year-old woman, Julia Crabbe, at a nearby emergency room. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

From USA Today:

The search warrant said that hospital staff reported that Crabbe "appeared to be deceased" when removed from the car at the hospital. There were indications that she died of a drug overdose, according to the warrant.

A toxicology report will determine what drugs she may have taken, though it could takes weeks or months until that is completed, per the Post. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of Crabbe’s death.

The warrant does not indicate or suggest to whom the drugs found at Nicholson’s home belong. Authorities also recovered a safe, black box, iPhone, $20 bill, towels, blankets, a coat and a notebook from the home, per the Post. Mark Dycio, one of Nicholson’s attorneys, told the Post the Redskins safety was not aware of the drugs. Via the Post:

“Montae would have no knowledge of the drugs because they belonged to a guest,” Dycio said. “It’s a tragic story. It’s a tragedy that the news is focused on where she died instead of the drug epidemic ravaging the country.”

Nicholson and Crabbe were reportedly out for dinner with friends Wednesday and returned to his home. She was later found unresponsive in the bathroom. An unnamed individual told detectives, per the Post, Askew-Collins called him to say she was foaming at the mouth and appeared to be overdosing.

Nicholson and Askew-Collins did not make a 911 call, per the report, and decided it was quicker to take her to the hospital themselves. They arrived at Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex, which is less than five miles from the Redskins’ practice facility, at approximately 1:30 a.m. and left Crabbe in the emergency room.

Nicholson played in Sunday’s 34-17 loss to the New York Jets after missing time with an ankle injury. The Redskins released a statement Thursday sending their “deepest sympathies” and vowing to work with local authorities.

