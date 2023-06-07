Report: Phoenix Suns to release star Chris Paul after 3 seasons

Chris Paul will now be a free agent this summer

Chris Paul’s time in Phoenix is now officially over.

The Suns opted to waive Paul on Wednesday afternoon, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The move will officially make Paul a free agent this offseason and end his three-year stint with the Suns.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season with the Suns. He got them back to the Western Conference semifinals for a third straight season, but they fell in that round to the Denver Nuggets. Since then, the Suns opted to fire coach Monty Williams and replace him with former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Paul had two years left on his four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise.

Chris Paul's time in Phoenix is over. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images)

The 12-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year is sure to be a high-profile free agent this summer even as he’s entering the final stage of his playing career. While he’s sure to be a Hall of Famer eventually, Paul has never won an NBA title. He got the Suns to the NBA Finals in his first season there, but they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Haynes, Paul plans to play “several more years” in the league before retiring.

It’s unclear who will move to land the veteran point guard in the coming months, though there are sure to be plenty of teams interested.