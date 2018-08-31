Report: Phoenix Suns targeting Terry Rozier for potential trade

The Phoenix Suns are in the market for a point guard, and one of the players they've been kicking the tires on has been Boston Celtics star Terry Rozier, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro:

Suns have definitely been trying to trade for a front tier point guard - Lillard, Walker, Rozier - but to no avail. Situation at point guard now is not ideal and Phoenix will have to make a trade but Milwaukee pick that they own is not that valuable. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 31, 2018

It's not the first time Scary Terry has been the subject of trade talks since his revelatory playoff campaign this past spring. His explosion onto the scene in the wake of Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury, and the latter's expected return to the lineup for the start of the 2018-19 season, has brought about speculation about whether the Celtics would be smart to see what they could fetch on the market for Rozier. Back in June, Boston Sports Journal's Brian Robb reported that the Celtics were discussing Rozier as a possibility in trade packages to move up the draft, a move that never ended up coming to fruition.

Rozier doesn't appear to be in a hurry to bail on Boston. Appearing on ESPN's First Take following the Celtics' playoff exit in early June, Rozier told host Stephen A. Smith, "We definitely want to stay together, us young guys. We've seen this run that we had this season. It's tough to tell a group of competitors that you'll get it next season. We're all hungry, so we want to stay together."