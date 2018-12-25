Report: Phillip Lindsay has “significant damage” to wrist

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay left Monday night’s loss to the Raiders with a wrist injury and said after the game that he hoped to play in Week 17 against the Chargers.

It doesn’t look like that will be possible. He had an MRI on Tuesday and Mike Klis of KUSA reports it showed “significant damage.”

Per the report, Lindsay injured ligaments and may also have a scaphoid fracture. He’s set for a second opinion, but playing in both Week 17 and the Pro Bowl appear to be off the table for the rookie.

It’s bad way to end what’s been a remarkable year for the undrafted rookie. Lindsay has run for 1,037 yards and the Pro Bowl selection was a first for an undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history.

Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker are the other backs on the Broncos 53-man roster.