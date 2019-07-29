Report: Phillies acquire Jason Vargas from Mets

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Phillies have acquired pitcher Jason Vargas and some cash from the Mets. The Mets will receive minor league catcher Austin Bossart from the Phillies, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Vargas, 36, put up a solid 4.01 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 39 walks across 94 1/3 innings for the Mets this season. The lefty is owed the remainder of his $8 million salary and has an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.

Vargas was famously part of an altercation last month, which also involved manager Mickey Callaway, with beat reporter Tim Healey of Newsday. It will be interesting to learn how much weight, if any at all, the Phillies placed on that when considering acquiring Vargas.

The Phillies’ rotation has been a bit of a mess this season. Everyone has failed to live up to expectations, including ace Aaron Nola. It is not clear yet which pitcher Vargas will replace in the rotation. Zach Eflin, who has struggled immensely as of late, would seem to be the top candidate to get shuffled out, at least temporarily. Vince Velasquez could be jettisoned back to the bullpen again as well.

Bossart, 26, hit .195/.303/.335 with seven home runs and 28 RBI in 236 plate appearances with Double-A Reading this season.