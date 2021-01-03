Report: Philip Rivers to return to Colts or retire

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has a big decision to make this offseason but it seems it has come down to two options for the veteran signal-caller.

At 39 years old, Rivers is certainly toward the end of his career. However, there is a chance the Colts may want re-sign the veteran for one more season.

It seems Rivers has narrowed it down to two choices. Re-sign with the Colts if they offer him or retire after an illustrious career, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise. We knew Rivers would be taking it year to year even if both he and the Colts have said they want him calling plays from under center for multiple seasons.

Rivers has been a big reason why the Colts have had so much success this season. He has completed 68.3% of his passes for 4.005 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But things can change in the offseason. Rivers may feel he wants to retire or the Colts may have a plan in the draft to move up and take a prospect they like.

Regardless, it should be an interesting offseason storyline for both the Colts and Rivers.