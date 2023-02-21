REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed Jesse Minter for their DC vacancy

It appears the Michigan coaches to the NFL watch have not yet concluded.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, lost both of their coordinators after a stellar season.

The Eagles are currently looking to replace both positions, but a Michigan tie surfaced on Tuesday morning. Mike Garafolo, with the NFL Network, tweeted a list of names that interviewed for the Eagles defensive coordinator job.

On that list was Michigan’s current defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter. The timeline on which Minter was interviewed is unknown since this was the first known reporting on the job interview.

Among the #Eagles defensive coordinator interviews to date: #Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter, sources say. Shula and Nick Sirianni were together on the #Chargers’ coaching staff 2015-16. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 21, 2023

Minter was hired in 2022 after Mike Macdonald was hired away to the Baltimore Ravens after coaching one season in Ann Arbor in 2021.

Not only was Michigan’s defense one of the best in college last season, but it seemingly didn’t miss a beat from the 2021 squad which featured Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

The Wolverines had the No. 6 defense last year allowing 292.1 yards per game and the No. 7 scoring defense in 2022 which allowed 16.1 points per game.

While it may be Minter’s dream to coach in the NFL, this isn’t particularly good timing for Michigan football. Spring practice began on Monday and the maize and blue would presumably rush to find a replacement — although Steve Clinkscale would make sense — if Minter is offered and accepts the job with the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire