Report: Peter Zeidler to become new Bochum coach

St. Gallen's coach Peter Zeidler enters the stadium for a training session. David Inderlied/dpa

VfL Bochum have signed Peter Zeidler as their new coach, the Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

Zeidler is to receive a two-yea deal with an option to extend with the club, who last Monday came back from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the promotion/relegation play-off against Fortuna Düsseldorf to stay in the Bundesliga.

Zeidler will be Bochum's fourth coach since their promotion to the top tier in 2021. He will replace interim coach Heiko Butscher, who took over the team after Thomas Letsch was dimissed in April.

Zeidler's only experience in the Bundesliga was as assistant coach at Hoffenhiem between 2008 and 2011. Since 2018, he's been working as coach at Swiss first division side St Gallen. He has a contract there until 2027, but according to Bild, Bochum won't have to pay a release fee.