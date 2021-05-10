Report: Peter King thinks it’s possible Jags could sign Tim Tebow after rookie mini-camp

With the NFL Draft in the books, it seems the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be able to shake the name of Tim Tebow, who worked out as a tight end for the team earlier this offseason. The internet’s intrigue in a Tebow signing with the Jags only got stronger after the draft where the Jags selected Ohio State’s Luke Farrell, who was known as a blocking tight end prospect more than a receiver.

However, the internet and fans might have to wait a little longer to see if a Tebow signing truly happens for the Jags. In his Football Morning In America column for Monday, Peter King stated that he believes the Jags could sign Tebow, but if they did, the move could occur after rookie minicamp this week. The belief is that it would allow the Jags to see what they have in Farrell before making the call on Tebow.

How does this sound: “33-year-old first-year tight end Tim Tebow?” I hear the Jags signing Tebow and giving him a shot to be a backup tight end could happen. I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.)

Heading into free agency and the draft, it was clear as day that the Jags needed a tight end. However, free agency proved to come with upgrades the Jags likely didn’t want to pay, while their draft board didn’t allow them to make an addition until the fifth round. As a result, the group doesn’t look significantly better than it was last season — if at all.

That’s not to say Farrell won’t be a good player, but it likely won’t be immediately as a receiving threat as he’ll enter his NFL career with 34 career receptions 380 and four touchdowns as a collegiate player. That said, he’ll be one of the top names to watch during Jags rookie mini-camp (May 14-16) not named Trevor Lawrence.

As for Tebow, it will be interesting to see if the Jags give him a chance when considering how long he’s been removed from football (since 2015) and the fact that he’s never played tight end. At the same time, no coach knows him better than Urban Meyer (his coach from 2006-09), so maybe fans will get to see that he’s deserving of a camp spot if the transaction happens.