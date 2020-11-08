Report: Pete Carroll agrees to extension with Seahawks

Pete Carroll is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Seahawks and that number is set to continue growing for a while.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Carroll has agreed to a multiyear extension with the team. The deal was reportedly agreed to some time ago and is believed to tie Carroll to Seattle through the 2025 season.

Carroll went 6-10 as the Jets’ head coach in 1994 and compiled a 27-21 record over three years with the Patriots before moving to the college ranks at USC. He won big with the Trojans and got back into the NFL in 2010. He went 7-9 in each of his first two seasons, but has rattled off eight straight winning seasons and has the Seahawks 6-1 going into Sunday’s game.

Carroll’s overall record in Seattle 106-60-1 and he has gone 10-7 in the playoffs, including a win in Super Bowl XLVIII.

