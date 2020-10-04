The Ravens may be down an offensive lineman against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is pessimism about left tackle Ronnie Stanley‘s chances of playing.

Stanley was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. He went on to miss practice on Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Per the report, D.J. Fluker would move into the starting lineup if Stanley is scratched from the lineup.

The Ravens had seven other players listed as questionable. Linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), running back Justice Hill (thigh), safety Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger, thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) make up that group.

Report: Pessimism that Ronnie Stanley plays Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk