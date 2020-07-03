Report: PepsiCo joins FedEx as latest Redskins sponsor to support name change

One week after a group of shareholders and investment groups worth a combined $620 billion reportedly threatened to end their relationships with Redskins sponsors PepsiCo, FedEx and Nike if the team didn't change its name, all three companies have made steps toward pressuring Washington to do so.

According to NBC4, PepsiCo commended the Redskins for taking a step toward changing the name after years of owner Dan Snyder maintaining that he would never change it.

"We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership," a company spokesperson said in a statement, per NBC4.

The statement comes only a day after FedEx issued a formal request for a new name and Nike removed all Redskins apparel from its website. Snyder released a statement Friday morning indicating the franchise would conduct a "thorough review" of the name.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said via the statement.

The franchise has had the name Redskins since its second season in 1933, when it still played in Boston. Snyder bought the team in 1999 for $750 million.

CORRECTION (7/4/20 at 11:20 a.m.): A previous version of this story stated that PepsiCo made a formal request that the Redskins change their name. PepsiCo made its statement after the Redskins had already begun reviewing the name and did not request that the review be conducted.

