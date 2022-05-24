Report: Pepsi renews partnership with NFL, but Super Bowl halftime show isn't part of the deal

The NFL renewed its sponsorship rights with Pepsi, though a key asset — the Super Bowl halftime show — was not part of the deal, according to a report.

According to CNBC, NFL owners voted Tuesday to ratify the deal at the league's spring meetings in Atlanta, giving Pepsi the right to feature its beverage and snack options at prominent NFL events.

Among the brands in Pepsi's portfolio are Lay's Chips, Tostitos, Doritos and Aquafina. Another one of Pepsi's prominent brands, Gatorade, will continue to be the sports drink featured on NFL sidelines.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, per CNBC, which also reported that the previous deal was reportedly worth $2 billion over 10 years. Pepsi also has individual deals with several NFL franchises, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Mary J. Blige performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

According to CNBC, the Super Bowl halftime show wasn't part of the deal, allowing other companies to partner with the league for one of the most visible entertainment events of the year. Before Pepsi, auto parts and tire company Bridgestone held rights to the halftime show.

"Our priorities and their priorities have evolved, and we wanted to make sure that as we continue this partnership that we’re all working toward the same goal," NFL’s senior vice president of sponsorship management Tracie Rodburg told CNBC of the renewed deal with Pepsi.

According to CNBC, the NFL is looking to seek up to $50 million for the partnership rights to the Super Bowl halftime show.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl halftime show partnership rights up for bid, per report