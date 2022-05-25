Report: Pepsi is out as the Super Bowl halftime show sponsor

For the first time in a decade, Pepsi is out as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Pepsi renewed its long standing partnership with the NFL on Tuesday, according to CNBC . The deal will allow Pepsi to use the NFL in advertisements, and will have Pepsi, Gatorade and other Pepsi brand products at NFL games and events. That new deal, however, didn’t include rights to the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

“Our priorities and their priorities have evolved, and we wanted to make sure that as we continue this partnership that we’re all working toward the same goal,” Tracie Rodburg, the NFL’s senior vice president of sponsorship management, told CNBC .

Terms of the new deal are not known. The last deal with Pepsi was reportedly worth $2 billion over 10 years.

It’s unclear who will bid to take the new rights to the halftime show, though CNBC believes that the league will look to get up to $50 million. Bridgestone had the rights to the act before Pepsi, and reportedly paid between $5 million and $10 million per game.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place in February at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show at the Super Bowl earlier this year in Los Angeles. The Weeknd did the game in 2021, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the game in 2020.