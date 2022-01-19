Report: Pep Hamilton declines interview with Panthers

Pep Hamilton has declined an interview with the Panthers for their offensive coordinator vacancy, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Hamilton, the Texans’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is expected to have other options this offseason. He could remain with the Texans depending on the head coaching hire, Wilson adds.

The Panthers’ offensive coordinator job could end up being only one season as head coach Matt Rhule will enter his third season on the hot seat. The Panthers went 5-12 this season after going 5-11 in 2020.

Rhule fired Joe Brady during the team’s bye week in December, and running backs coach Jeff Nixon took over offensive play-calling for the rest of the season.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden and Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak have interviewed with the Panthers. Wilson reports that former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly also has talked to the Panthers.

Hamilton, 47, has a history of success with young quarterbacks. He was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2013-15 after also coaching Andrew Luck at Stanford. He also helped Justin Herbert win AP offensive rookie of the year in 2020 as the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach.

In 2021, Hamilton worked with third-round rookie Davis Mills, who completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions over his last five starts. That was good for a 102.4 passer rating.

