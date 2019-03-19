Report: Pennel's 2-year Patriots deal could be worth up to $8 million originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Patriots deal with free-agent nose tackle Mike Pennel is for two years with a base salary of $5 million and could be worth up to $8 million in incentives, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

DT Mike Pennel's contract with the Patriots is for two years and has a base value of $5 million. It includes playing-time incentives that increase the maximum value of the deal to $8 million. Pennel projects as a starter next to Lawrence Guy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 19, 2019

Pennel, 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, turns 28 in May. The former New York Jets defensive tackle will try to make up for the loss of Malcom Brown, who signed with the Saints.

After the signing, Pennel spoke to Patriots.com about joining a "winning culture" in New England.

