Report: Penn State places Dominic DeLuca on scholarship

One of the stars of last year’s Blue-White Game has finally been placed on scholarship. According to a report from Lions247, linebacker Dominic Deluca was placed on scholarship at the end of the season. Whether that was before or after the Rose Bowl is unconfirmed, but regardless, it seems well deserved given DeLuca’s work ethic exhibited in the program the past couple of seasons.

DeLuca joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2021, and almost immediately he was regarded as one of the hardest-working players on the roster. DeLuca was the breakout star of the Blue-White Game in 2022 with a pair of interceptions, following a 2021 season where he had been a standout player on Penn State’s developmental squad with three developmental squad defensive player of the week honors from the coaching staff.

DeLuca went on to be named the program’s outstanding run-on player in 2022 after finding a role as a reserve linebacker and on special teams.

DeLuca got in the box score of Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah with a pair of tackles.

List

Twitter reacts to Penn State's Rose Bowl victory

Related

Report Card: Grading Penn State's Rose Bowl win Instant Reaction: Penn State wins the Rose Bowl! Kalen King INT leads to Penn State's first points in Rose Bowl Penn State honoring Franco Harris at the Rose Bowl

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire