Report: Penn State OT prospect visiting Patriots on top-30 visit

The New England Patriots are among multiple teams set for a top-30 visit with Penn State’s Caedan Wallace, per The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Wallace was a mainstay on the Penn State offensive line, starting three years at the right tackle position. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention and was given the Lion’s Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award. He garnered accolades during preseason as well, being named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

Wallace has a 6.23 prospect grade and is projected by NFL.com to be an average starter. He had an athleticism score of 81 during the NFL Scouting Combine, which ranked eighth amongst all offensive tackles.

Offensive tackle is undoubtedly a key position of need for New England, especially with the departure of Trent Brown. Wallace would be able to provide some form of stability on a positional unit that did not have much of it last year.

