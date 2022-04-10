Report: Penn State adding Fairleigh Dickinson to non-conference basketball schedule

The second year of Penn State men’s basketball under head coach Micah Shrewsberry is already in the process of being put together. And one opponent for the 2022-23 schedule appears to have been lined up for the non-conference schedule.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Penn State has added Fairleigh Dickinson to the non-conference schedule for next season. Rothstein reported the scheduling tidbit last week, via Twitter, as college basketball schedules are beginning to be pieced together for the next season. No date for the matchup has been confirmed, nor has the location of the game. For now, we can only assume the game is being scheduled for a home game for Penn State in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Fairleigh Dickinson is coming off a rough 4-22 season (but 5-13 in NEC play as a result of the conference’s COVID cancellation policies awarding a win in the conference standings; those wins did not apply to overall records). The matchup appears to be a very favorable draw for Penn State to get a non-conference win that will allow the Nittany Lions to work on a few things with their roster and player rotations against live competition at the very least, although Penn State is still not a program that can be taking any game for granted.

At this time, neither school has officially confirmed the reported scheduling agreement. For now, specific details on the reported matchup are still pending.

Source: Penn State will host Fairleigh Dickinson as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022

More Basketball!

Ranking Big Ten programs by total NCAA championships. Where does Penn State rank? Myles Dread says he had shoulder surgery, will return to Penn State Former Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington declares for the NBA Draft Which conference has had the most success in the NCAA Tournament so far?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.