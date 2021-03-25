Report: Pelicans trade JJ Redick, Nico Melli to Mavs at the deadline

Veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick was always likely to be moved at the NBA’s trade deadline, but the Pelicans reportedly came down to the wire before agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pelicans are sending Redick and Nicolo Melli to the Mavericks in exchange for James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick.

Sources: Dallas sent James Johnson, Wes Iwundu and a second-round pick to New Orleans to acquire JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli. Mavericks acquiring two shooters to bolster their depth. Pelicans receive a gritty veteran forward in Johnson, young player and draft asset. https://t.co/WaVX3BKh6T — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

In his fourth NBA season, 25-year-old Iwundu hasn’t seen much playing time for the Mavericks. After spending three years in Orlando, Iwundu has appeared in 23 games for Dallas this season, and the 6-foot-6 small forward is averaging 2.1 points in 12.5 minutes per game.

Johnson is a well-traveled 34-year-old power forward who has spent time with seven different organizations before landing with the Pelicans. When used heavily by Miami from 2016 to 2019, Johnson produced around 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game, but he has appeared in just 61 games over the last three seasons.