Report: Pelicans sign JJ Redick to two-year, $26.5 million deal

Free agency — actual free agency — has started. Reports trickled in on Sunday various players signing with teams once 6 p.m. EST deadline passed. But when the time came, some signings were announced that didn’t get leaked.

To that end, former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick adds some much-needed shooting to a New Orleans squad that is looking to be an immediate threat in the Western Conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via Twitter:

Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019





Redick had previously taken a series of one-year deals to play with the 76ers at an exorbitantly high rate. With this two-year contract, the Pelicans get him at a slight discount from seasons past.

This could be a serious problem for the competition in the conference. New Orleans still has coach Alvin Gentry, who can push the pace and get offenses down the floor. Adding shooting to the combination of players already at their disposal will make the Pelicans formidable in transition.

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram in play, along with all-star-caliber guard Jrue Holiday, New Orleans is looking to contend in the Western Conference. Now that the Golden State Warriors don’t have Kevin Durant — who is heading to the Brooklyn Nets — things are wide open out west.