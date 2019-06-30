Report: Pelicans to sign EuroLeague star Nicolo Melli

Free agency is almost upon us, and teams are reportedly striking deals all over the place before the official bell rings to signal the start of the summer extravaganza.

Big names have been bandied about almost everywhere with cap space, and it’s not clear where guys like Al Horford, Kawhi Leonard, or Jimmy Butler will sign. Then again, the New Orleans Pelicans are making moves without having to fully concentrate on the massive max slot they have available.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans are signing Italian national and EuroLeague scoring star Nicolo Melli.

The Pelicans will need some scoring out of their frontcourt, particularly by players who can stretch the floor. Melli should be able to do that quite well, as he has shot 38% and 40% from the 3-point line over the past two seasons, respectively.

Melli is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who should give the young Pelicans some options outside of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

It’s not the sexiest deal as we head into Sunday, but it’s the kind of team building that we should expect from a franchise that wants to compete in the Western Conference in the next two years.