Report: Pelicans not interested in Lakers’ offer for Anthony Davis

In trying to trade for Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ main assets are: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and all their own future first-round picks.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

From what I know, from sources have told me, the Pelicans are not interested. They’re not interested in any of it. They’re not interested in two first-round picks and all four young players. They don’t like the Lakers’ offer.

Keep in mind, everyone is spinning right now. Word out of Los Angeles was how much New Orleans want Ball. This could be the Pelicans trying to gain leverage.

But it could also genuinely reflect New Orleans’ stance.

Ball, Kuzma, Ingram and Hart are polarizing players throughout the league. Is Ball someone with elite court vision or someone hamstrung by an inability to create his own shot and shoot from distance? Is Kuzma a talented scorer or inefficient gunner? Is Ingram full of tools or someone who doesn’t quite know how to play outside ideal individual circumstances? Is Hart an ideal role player or someone with limited upside?

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Pelicans are relatively down on these players. None of those four are clearly highly valuable building blocks.

Or New Orleans could just be posturing to get all four and the best draft considerations possible.