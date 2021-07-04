Report: Pelicans interested in trading for Cavs big man Kevin Love

The New Orleans Pelicans figure to be one of the teams to be heavily involved in rumors this offseason. Needing to shake up an underperforming roster, the franchise has two large contracts they’ll likely need to get off of and a plethora of draft picks to sweeten any deal.

One of the prominent names that will also likely feature in the trade market will be Kevin Love. The Cavaliers forward is as disgruntled as they come in Cleveland – highlighted by his late-season “Shaqtin’ a Fool” moment – and could be on his way out of the franchise.

Hoops Wire reporter and longtime NBA journalist Sam Amico reported on Wednesday that the Pelicans were one of a number of teams interested in trading for Love.

Per sources, potential Love suitors include the Pelicans, 76ers, Heat, Clippers and Trail Blazers. It is believed Love is hoping to move on from the Cavs, but no trade requests have been made and sources say there’s no reason to believe a request is forthcoming.

Love is set to make $31.2 million next season and $28.9 million in 2022-23. Comparatively for New Orleans, Steven Adams is due $35 million over the next two seasons while Eric Bledsoe is guaranteed $22 million the next two seasons and potentially $37.4 million if his contract is guaranteed.

In theory, Love would provide the Pelicans with multiple things they lacked last season in terms of shooting and a floor-spacing big man to pair with Zion Williamson. However, it would present new problems as well as neither Love nor Williamson are great defenders and would struggle greatly to stay on the floor together on that end of the court.

As a result, it’s uncertain if the Pelicans would be willing to commit so much money to a player that would likely be relegated to the bench to close games. While it would provide small cap relief if the Pelicans dealt both Adams and Bledsoe in the trade, it likely wouldn’t be enough to make the trade worthwhile.

