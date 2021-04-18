Report: Pelicans finalizing multi-year deal with 2019 draft pick Didi Louzada

The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal with 2019 draft pick Didi Louzada, a Brazilian guard that has spent the last two years with the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez and Olgun Uluc.

New Orleans selected Louzada with the No. 35 pick but have opted to stash him away from the team to allow him to further develop. With the Pelicans lacking wing depth due to injuries to Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Louzada could step right in and offer minutes as New Orleans tries to salvage a playoff run.

While in the NBL, Louzada averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 39.4% from the field and 29.7% from the 3-point line in 40 games across two seasons. On April 15, Louzada had the best game of his time in the NBL, pouring in 28 points with eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Per ESPN’s report, Louzada arrived in New Orleans on Sunday. Given the likely need for COVID testing, his availability will be up in the air moving forward. After Sunday’s loss, New Orleans will be back home on Tuesday against Brooklyn, travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday and in New Orleans to play San Antonio on Saturday.

Related