Report: Pelicans finalizing multi-year deal with 2019 draft pick Didi Louzada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Rude
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Pelicans are finalizing a deal with 2019 draft pick Didi Louzada, a Brazilian guard that has spent the last two years with the Sydney Kings in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez and Olgun Uluc.

New Orleans selected Louzada with the No. 35 pick but have opted to stash him away from the team to allow him to further develop. With the Pelicans lacking wing depth due to injuries to Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Louzada could step right in and offer minutes as New Orleans tries to salvage a playoff run.

While in the NBL, Louzada averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 39.4% from the field and 29.7% from the 3-point line in 40 games across two seasons. On April 15, Louzada had the best game of his time in the NBL, pouring in 28 points with eight rebounds while shooting 6-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Per ESPN’s report, Louzada arrived in New Orleans on Sunday. Given the likely need for COVID testing, his availability will be up in the air moving forward. After Sunday’s loss, New Orleans will be back home on Tuesday against Brooklyn, travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday and in New Orleans to play San Antonio on Saturday.

Related

Breaking down the returns for the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday trades

Pelicans draftee Didi Louzada set to rejoin Sydney Kings in NBL for 2020-21 season

LaMelo Ball, Sydney Kings break all-time NBL attendance record

Recommended Stories

  • Pelicans Reaction: Another late-game collapse costs the Pelicans in New York

    Another late lead slipped away from New Orleans on Sunday as the Pelicans dropped third straight game with a 122-112 overtime loss.

  • WATCH: Kemba Walker scores 26 points, 8 rebounds vs. Warriors (4/17)

    Cardiac Kemba stepped up in the second half and in the final moments to clinch the game for the Celtics over the Warriors.

  • Jabari Parker with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Jabari Parker (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/17/2021

  • Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

    NEW YORK (AP) The Knicks' longest winning streak in seven years was seconds away from ending and the New Orleans Pelicans were told what to do to stop it. Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York's streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle drops 33 points in 122-112 OT win over Pelicans

    The Knicks won their sixth-straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

  • Nets reaction: Bam Adebayo stuns Nets with game-winning buzzer beater

    The Nets lost on a buzzer-beater from Bam Adebayo on Sunday.

  • Oklahoma finally grants TCU QB Chandler Morris his release from national letter of intent

    Oklahoma has released Chandler Morris from his national letter of intent. Finally.

  • Ohio State quarterback derby to remain unsettled until fall

    With spring practice in the books, Ohio State's quarterback derby will carry over into fall workouts.

  • Game Recap: Knicks 122, Pelicans 112

    The Knicks have now won six consecutive games as they defeated the Pelicans, 122-112, in overtime. Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks with 33 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and a career-high tying five steals, his 4th consecutive game of 30+ points, while Derrick Rose added 23 points and five assists in the victory, his highest scoring performance as a member of the Knicks this season. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 34 points (13-23 FG), 9 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Knicks improve to 31-27 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 25-32.

  • Saturday Simulcast: Mr. Basketball, recruiting and more

    In today's GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast — brought to you by the Purdue Union Club Hotel — Alan Karpick, Brian Neubert and Tom Dienhart discuss Purdue recruit Caleb Furst winning Mr. Basketball, Maliq Carr transferring, the recruiting dead period being lifted and more.

  • 2021 NBA Playoffs: Are Celtics in the title contender conversation?

    Amid a six-game winning streak that's vaulted them into East's No. 4 seed, Chris Forsberg is revisiting the same question we had at the beginning of the season: Are the Celtics legitimate title contenders?

  • Steph Curry gets closer to Beal's scoring title lead with 47-point night

    Steph Curry led all Saturday night scorers in the NBA with 47 points in the Warriors' loss to Boston, drawing ever so close with Bradley Beal's league leading scoring average.

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set

    Stefanos Tsitsipas wins the Monte Carlo Masters, beating Andrey Rublev for his first title this year and sixth overall.

  • Report: NBA asks teams to prepare for impacts in wake of Derek Chauvin verdict

    The verdict in the Derek Chauvin could come down later this week.

  • Bam! Adebayo's jumper lifts Heat past Nets, 109-107

    MIAMI (AP) Bam Adebayo's 13-foot jumper rattled in as time expired, and the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday to snap a three-game slide. Adebayo had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six points in the final minutes before finishing the game on a 10-2 run. Goran Dragic scored 18 points, Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Trevor Ariza had 15 for Miami.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4%

    These three stocks have sustainably high dividend yields and stable outlooks that income investors and retirees love.

  • Three people dead in ‘active shooting incident’ in Austin, Texas

    Police say the suspect is still at large but it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal shooting, in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Photograph: Jim Vertuno/AP Three people were shot dead in Austin on Sunday, authorities in Texas said. No suspects were in custody. Law enforcement officials closed off roadways in the Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway area of the city for an “active shooting incident”, according to a tweet from the city’s police department. The Austin-Travis county emergency medical services (ATCEMS) said three adults were dead with gunshot wounds, and that the scene was still active. It said there were no reports of any other victims. Austin police said that while the suspect was still at large on Sunday afternoon, it appeared to have been an isolated domestic situation and there was no risk to the general public. Austin police were looking for a 41-year-old man, interim police chief Joe Chacon said. Local media reported that the man was though to be a former county detective. The victims were two women and a man, Chacon added. A child was involved in the incident but he is now safe in police custody. The killings followed a spate of mass shootings in the US in recent weeks, including a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday night that left eight people dead. A social media post from the network KXAN showed emergency vehicles at the scene in Austin. The incident began just before noon local time when shots were reported at an apartment complex near the Arboretum shopping mall. Police urged residents in the vicinity to stay inside while a manhunt was under way. Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting. “The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere.” ATCEMS spokeswoman Capt Christa Stedman said said she did not know the exact location where the three people were killed. She said they responded to an area that included a strip mall, several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it. More details to follow…

  • Andre Drummond keeps the beat going for Lakers

    Center Andre Drummond had his best game for the Lakers in the defeat of Utah, making big defensive plays before helping seal the victory in overtime.

  • Garnet Hathaway ejected in third period as rivalry builds with Boston

    Sunday's game between the Capitals was not only physical, it got controversial.

  • Game Recap: Hawks 129, Pacers 117

    Led by Clint Capelas 25 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks, the Hawks defeated the Pacers, 129-117. Trae Young added a game-high 34 points (14 in the 4th quarter) and 11 assists for the Hawks in the victory, while Malcolm Brogdon tallied a team-high 29 points and eight assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 31-26 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 26-30.