Report: Pelicans to defer Lakers’ first-round draft pick to 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly defer the 2024 first-round pick owed to them from the Los Angeles Lakers to 2025, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pelicans are to receive the pick as part of the Anthony Davis trade with the Lakers. They have already acquired two picks from the deal and will opt to receive the final pick next year, giving the Lakers the 17th overall selection this month.

New Orleans had until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday to decide on the pick.

The two teams agreed to the trade in June 2019, with the Lakers sending Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks to the Pelicans.

After deferring the Lakers’ first-round pick to 2025, the Pelicans have the 21st pick in the draft this year. The Lakers also have the 55th pick in the second round to pair with the 17th pick.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

