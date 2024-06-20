Report: Pelicans contacted Sixers about possible Brandon Ingram trade

The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the more active teams throughout the summer as they look to acquire a max player to land next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They have a ton of cap space and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will be looking tirelessly to add talent.

An option for the Sixers could be New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans could be moving in a different direction as they look to build with Zion Williamson and Ingram could be on the move.

Per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Pelicans have reached out to the Sixers about a possible Ingram trade:

League sources said New Orleans also contacted the Philadelphia 76ers concerning a possible Ingram trade.

Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 35.5% from deep in the 2023-24 season for New Orleans. He was named an All-Star in 2020 and is one of the better isolation scorers in the league. He has the skills to make it all work and his 3-point shooting will be important next to Embiid and Maxey.

One has to believe that Morey will at least consider bringing Ingram to Philadelphia. The Sixers need a wing player who can produce on both ends of the floor and Ingram fits that mold.

