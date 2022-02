SNY

In this Knicks vs Jazz post game news conference, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau pointed to the team's 16 turnovers, several down the stretch, that were the main culprit in a 113-104 loss to the Jazz. Mitchell Robinson produced a monster game with 21 rebounds to go with 19 points, while Julius Randle led the Knicks with 30 points. They continue to struggle closing out games in the 4th quarter however and in Thibodeau's frank assessment, "right now we're falling short, we have to improve."