Report: Paul Millsap signing with Nets

The rich get richer.

The NBA’s best remaining free agent (Paul Millsap) is signing with the NBA’s best team (Nets).

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent DeAngelo Simmons told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Brooklyn is down to minimum contracts after using its mid-level exception on Patty Mills, another good player. Now, Millsap chooses the Nets over the Warriors, Clippers and Bulls.

Remember when Brooklyn shredded its depth in the James Harden trade?

The Nets are loading back up around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden – especially at center.

Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Nicolas Claxton, James Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe and now Millsap all factor at the position. (DeAndre Jordan will probably accept a buyout).

Playing just 21 minutes per game last season, Millsap had his smallest role since his rookie season 14 years ago. The 6-foot-7 36-year-old has become more of a center as his mobility has waned. But he’s still effective as a smart defender and capable jump-shooter.

Denver poached Jeff Green from Brooklyn, where he was pretty effective. So, this turns into a swap with Millsap. It might allow Johnson, who was expected to take Green’s role, to play more forward.

It’d be nice for the Nets if they added more wing depth rather than so many centers and another scoring guard in Mills. But that’s definitely an NBA first-world problem.

Millsap at the minimum was way too good to pass up.

