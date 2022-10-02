Report: Paul Chryst out as Wisconsin head coach

After a 2-3 start to the 2022 campaign, Paul Chryst has reportedly been let go as Wisconsin’s head coach.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will assume head coaching duties when the Badgers face Northwestern on Saturday.

Chryst had been Wisconsin’s head coach since 2015, and racked up a 67-26 record as the head of the Badgers program. The slow start to the 2022 campaign coupled with a few years of underperforming preseason expectations ended up being the end of the Paul Chryst era in Madison.

Wisconsin will begin a national coaching search, but current interim head coach Jim Leonhard will likely have as good of a chance as anyone to be the next official head coach.

SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire