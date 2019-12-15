Report: Pats' punishments for videotaping could include fines, draft picks

While the investigation into the New England Patriots' illicit videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline last weekend is ongoing, The Washington Post's Mark Maske is reporting that the punishment could be aligned in severity with similiar game-day violations committed by other NFL teams in recent years.

That means fines in the range of six figures and/or a reduced round value on a draft pick - or worse still, the loss of one altogether:

"The NFL is likely to penalize the New England Patriots for their admitted violation of league video policy last weekend and is contemplating disciplinary measures in line with those imposed on teams in recent seasons for infractions of game-day rules, according to people familiar with the deliberations. That could mean a fine in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and potentially the loss or reduction in value of a draft choice, typically a lower-level pick."

Looking for something similar to what the Patriots were levied for Spygate? Maske points out that punishment was clearly an exception, not a guardrail:

From our story... These team fines are being considered by the NFL as precedents for the Patriots' penalties: $350k of the Falcons, $250k of the Browns, $1 million of the Patriots, $150k of the Giants, $200k of the Ravens. Pats' fine for Deflategate is the outlier. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 15, 2019

On draft picks and the precedents the NFL is mulling in the Patriots case... Falcons lost a 5th-rounder, Pats lost 1st- and 4th-rounders, Giants had 4th-rounder dropped lower in that round. Again, Pats' Deflategate penalty was the outlier. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 15, 2019

The Patriots have admitted wrongdoing in last Sunday's incident in Cleveland, in which a credentialed Patriots video crew member was caught filming the Bengals' sideline during their game against the Browns. New England has said the camera crew was there to feature a scout as part of their "Do Your Job" video series.

