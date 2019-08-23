Report: Pats LB Brandon King likely out for year with torn quad

The Patriots suffered a handful of injuries during Thursday night’s game against the Panthers and one of them may have cost them a key special teams player for the entire 2019 season.

Linebacker Brandon King was carted off the field after getting injured during the second quarter of the game. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that King is likely to miss the rest of the year after being diagnosed with a torn quadriceps muscle.

King has appeared in 57 regular season games and 11 postseason games over the last four seasons. He’s been credited with 42 tackles and a forced fumble while playing more than half the special teams snaps each year.

Tight end Ben Watson went for a concussion evaluation after taking a late hit from Panthers safety Eric Reid.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, safety Nate Ebner, running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, and tight end Lance Kendricks also got medical attention during the game, but McBride reports none of those injuries are thought to be serious.