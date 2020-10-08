Report: Patriots have zero positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday

The New England Patriots had zero positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday after the team placed three players on the Reserve-COIVD-19 list over the last week. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive on Friday, defensive tackle Bill Murray went on the list on Tuesday and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive on Wednesday.

Newton’s positive test put the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs in doubt, but the NFL postponed the game one day. With two more players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, the Patriots were unable to report to the facility on Wednesday and Thursday, which could also complicate their ability to play in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

The #Patriots had no new positive tests today, I’m told. They are working remotely, for at least one more round of COVID-19 tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2020





For now, that Patriots-Broncos game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.