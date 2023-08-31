Report: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton placed on IR with shoulder injury

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

For a second straight year, the New England Patriots are placing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve with a shoulder injury to start the season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Mike Reiss reported the news on Wednesday.

It’s a disappointing turn of events for Thornton, who is hoping to bounce back after an underwhelming rookie season. After missing the first four games with a collarbone injury, he returned in Week 5 of the 2022 regular season, where he went on to haul in 22 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie.

There was hope that he would emerge as one of the team’s key offensive playmakers with a more experienced play-caller in Bill O’Brien running the show. Instead, it was an up-and-down showing from the 2022 second-round draft pick in training camp and the preseason.

Those struggles couldn’t have come at a worse time with rookie sixth-round draft picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte making waves. Thornton’s absence now gives both of the young receivers an opportunity to surpass him on the depth chart.

Thornton will be eligible to return for the Patriots’ Week 5 meeting with the New Orleans Saints on October 8.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire