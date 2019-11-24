The New England Patriots were just dealt another blow at the receiver position.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, the Patriots are going to be without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on Sunday against the Cowboys. Dorsett is still recovering from a concussion he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Phillip Dorsett is out, per source. #Patriots may have just 4 wideouts today: Edelman, Harry, Meyers and Slater if Sanu can't go. #Cowboys @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 24, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dorsett hadn't passed the NFL's concussion protocol as of Saturday, so it's not a surprise to see him out an extra week. But his absence could create a void at receiver.

With Mohamed Sanu likely to be a game-time decision who could be extremely limited if he does play, the Patriots will only have four active wideouts on their roster, as Giardi mentioned. And one of them, Matthew Slater, is almost exclusively used on special teams and hasn't caught a pass since 2011.

With Tom Brady dealing with an elbow injury and rain expected to fall for most of the day in Foxboro, the Patriots passing offense may have a tough time getting going unless N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers can step up in expanded roles in the offense.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Report: Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett out Sunday with a concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston