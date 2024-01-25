Report: Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested on illegal online gaming charges

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has reportedly been arrested on illegal online gaming charges. WAFB 9 reported the news on Thursday.

Per the report, some of the alleged illegal gaming occurred when Boutte was still in college at LSU. He is accused of creating a fake account representing himself as 21 years old or older, despite being underaged for gambling.

This enabled him to place “thousands of different bets including some on LSU football” with “several hundred thousand dollars” in wagers and payouts.

Boutte has since turned himself in on Computer Fraud charges, one misdemeanor and a felony. He was set to be booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and be released after posting $6,000 bond.

There was a time when Boutte was believed to be one of the best receiving prospects in the country, but he ultimately fell to the Patriots in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL draft. He failed to make an impact in his first year with only five game appearances and two receptions for 19 yards.

Per WAFB 9, through a source, Boutte “never bet ‘against himself'” and isn’t being accused of throwing games in college.

