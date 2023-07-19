Report: Patriots working out veteran RB Leonard Fournette

The New England Patriots are reportedly hosting veteran running back Leonard Fournette for a workout on Wednesday.

Fournette was actually one of the names on my list of four big-name free agent running backs that could help the Patriots.

The team clearly needs extra depth at the running back position after releasing James Robinson in June. Sure, Rhamondre Stevenson is the do-everything playmaker, but the team lacks that extra power back to help out on the early downs.

Ty Montgomery will help out more on third downs, and by the looks of it, second-year running backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. haven’t done enough yet to elevate themselves in the offense.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette is working out today for the #Patriots, per sources. Lombardi Lenny won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa. Now Brady’s old team is taking a look. pic.twitter.com/NoODT948cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2023

Fournette isn’t coming off his best rushing season, but he did finish with 189 carries for 668 yards and three rushing touchdowns, along with an impressive 73 receptions for 523 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He’s a versatile player that would be a plug-and-play option for the Patriots right out of the gates.

His presence would immediately give the team one of the stronger running back rooms in the entire NFL.

