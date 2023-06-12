Report: Patriots working out former first-round pick offensive lineman

The New England Patriots are digging into the football vault on Monday morning with former first-round draft pick D.J. Fluker reportedly working out with the team, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Fluker was taken with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He then became a bit of a journeyman and bounced around seven different teams.

The former Alabama standout offensive lineman hasn’t taken a single on-field snap of football since the 2020 season, when he played for the Baltimore Ravens. At age 32, he could be looked at as an experienced reserve option, but he’s clearly been putting in the work to be much more than that.

Free agent OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Patriots this morning, source tells @theScore. Fluker is making his return to the NFL after dropping over 40 pounds. He most recently worked out for the #Eagles. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2023

There are still concerns for the Patriots along the offensive front, particularly at tackle. Fluker has played at both the guard and tackle positions in the NFL, which means he has swing potential in the lineup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Versatility goes a long way with coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots. We’ll see if it plays out in Fluker’s favor with this latest workout opportunity.

More Patriots News!

Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton reportedly managing soft tissue injury Is this the reason for JuJu Smith-Schuster's absence at OTAs? Matt Judon responds to fan's charity offer for signing DeAndre Hopkins

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire