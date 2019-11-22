Report: Patriots won't be re-signing Antonio Brown

Ever since the random statement Antonio Brown posted to social media on Tuesday apologizing to New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, the rumors, or perhaps more accurately fan hope, was that the team would re-sign the receiver.

Maybe the apology was a precursor to a return, went the logic, even though Brown is currently being investigated by the NFL after a woman who worked as his former trainer filed a lawsuit accusing him of three counts of sexual assault including forcible rape, and a second woman said he acted inappropriately when she was hired to paint a mural in his Pittsburgh-area home.

Brown can’t return to play until his investigation and any subsequent punishment are completed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And when they are, he reportedly won’t be going back to New England.

Patriots won’t re-sign Brown

Jeff Howe of The Athletic, citing a source, reported on Friday that the Patriots won’t be re-signing Brown.

New England signed Brown on Sept. 9, and the next day news of the lawsuit came.

A source told Howe that had the team known of the lawsuit beforehand, it would not have signed Brown in the first place.

Brown played one game for New England, in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Shortly after came the Sports Illustrated report that included, among other things, the allegation of sexual misconduct against the artist in 2017.

After the report, Brown began a text thread that included the woman and some of his associates, asking the associates to look into the woman, who he said is “awfully broke.” He included pictures of the woman with her children. The woman has never sought money from Brown.

The Patriots released Brown after learning he’d sent the intimidating text messages.

The Patriots reportedly won't be re-signing Antonio Brown. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: