Report: Patriots wideout Josh Gordon reinstated

The Patriots are getting a big boost to their receiving corps before the start of the regular season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated by the NFL.

That’s a quick turnaround after he applied for reinstatement earlier this month. He was suspended indefinitely in 2018, the latest in a series of violations of the league’s substances of abuse policy.

Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Patriots last season, and they certainly can use the deep threat element to their offense.

The team can also provide a stable environment for him, and hopefully the support is as good for Gordon as he will be for them.