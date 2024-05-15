Report: Patriots were ‘jaded’ about Bills’ 2024 NFL draft trade with Panthers

The New England Patriots were feeling a certain type of way about the Buffalo Bills following the 2024 NFL draft.

The specfic word used was “jaded.”

During a podcast interview, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reflected on the work the Pats did in the draft. That Bills came up relating to their trade out of Round 1 with the Carolina Panthers.

As it went, Buffalo moved back one spot, got a few more draft picks, and nabbed receiver Keon Coleman.

To the Patriots’ dislike…

Per the report, the Bills and Patriots had a trade on the table for the No. 32 overall selection in Round 1. Instead of giving the green light, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane instead did exactly that with the Panthers.

New England was not happy because evidently they might have wanted Coleman for themselves and he’s now on the Bills.

The report also matches what Beane said following the draft as well. When asked about the deals he made, the GM did briefly note he did speak to division rivals about trades and they ended up not happening. It sounds like there was some truth to that.

The podcast interview can be found below:

.@CameronWolfe says a member of the #Patriots staff felt “jaded” after they came close to a trade agreement with the #Bills, only for Buffalo to make a similar trade with Carolina instead. New England really wanted either Keon Coleman or Xavier Legette. “I talked with someone… pic.twitter.com/axYyD9keMT — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire