Report: Patriots were among 8 teams inquiring about Deshaun Watson before lawsuits

Henry McKenna
1 min read
The New England Patriots were among eight teams showing interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to 22 women filing civil lawsuits against Watson, according to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain.

New England was on the list of interested parties, including the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team, per McClain.

Although the Texans outwardly suggested they would not trade Watson, they did in fact plan to trade him prior to the 2021 NFL draft after he made repeated demands to move on from the organization, per the Chronicle. After the lawsuits, the Texans are unlikely to trade him.

New England has quarterbacks Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolega. The Patriots seem interested in adding another quarterback, whether through the draft or the trade market.

