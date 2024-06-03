Report: Patriots waiving former 2022 NFL draft pick offensive lineman

The New England Patriots have informed third-year offensive lineman Andrew Stueber he is being waived, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Monday.

Stueber entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick after playing offensive tackle during his collegiate run at Michigan. However, he has been taking reps at guard during OTAs.

His chances of making the roster at that position were never good considering the depth in place. He’d have to play catch-up with Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Nick Leverett and Michael Jordan. The Patriots also used a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Layden Robinson.

So Stueber was clearly on the outside looking in.

Stueber never got an opportunity to gain any traction early on after suffering a hamstring injury as a rookie. He then spent the 2023 season on the practice squad at a time when the Patriots actually needed help at the tackle position.

That never boded well for his future with the team.

