Report: Patriots waive K Kai Forbath day after missed extra point vs. Texans

The New England Patriots kicking woes continued when newly signed Kai Forbath missed an extra point during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

On Monday, the Patriots waived Forbath, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots signed Forbath last week when kicker Nick Folk had to undergo an emergency appendectomy.

Kai Forbath lasted just one game in New England before being cut after missing an extra point. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Folk’s status for Chiefs remains unclear

Folk remains on the roster, but it’s not clear if he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Forbath was the fourth kicker the Patriots have employed this season after decades of consistency between Adam Viantieri and Stephen Gostkowski.

The Patriots placed Gostkowski on inured reserve in October after hip surgery and replaced him with Mike Nugent, who lasted four games before the Patriots moved on to Folk.

Folk appears to remain in the Patriots’ plans for the remainder of the season when he’s healthy. But if he’s not ready to go before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, New England will look to its fifth kicker of the season for the rematch of last year’s AFC championship.

