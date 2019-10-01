Report: Patriots' waive injured wide receiver Cameron Meredith

The New England Patriots will be without yet another wide receiver.

The Pats' have reportedly placed Cameron Meredith on waivers according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team made it official shortly after, along with OL Caleb Benenoch's release from the 53-man roster.

The Patriots have released WR Cameron Meredith, per source. Meredith has been on PUP and unable to fully recover from a knee injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 1, 2019

Meredith signed a two-year, $2.02 million deal with New England in August that included no guaranteed money with injury waivers for both years. The Patriots placed Meredith on their regular-season PUP list in early September and he did not suit up for any practices or games due to injury.

There has been speculation about New England possibly adding a wide receiver via trade, and Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs has been the topic of discussion. Although they're spread thin at receiver, nothing is imminent on the trade front with Diggs.

