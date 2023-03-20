Report: Patriots 'waiting out' DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. markets

Latest on Patriots' reported interest in DeAndre Hopkins, OBJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will good things come to those who wait?

The New England Patriots reportedly have contacted the Arizona Cardinals about trading for DeAndre Hopkins and reportedly have shown interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Those reports both came out last week, however, and we've yet to see the Patriots make a move for either star wide receiver.

Does that mean the Patriots have given up in their pursuit of Hopkins and Beckham? Not necessarily.

According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, New England is "waiting out the market" on both wide receivers, while another potential suitor, Dallas, is now "out on both" players.

This strategy appears to be paying off for the Patriots in the short term. As Bedard writes, the Cowboys' acquisition of Brandin Cooks for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick should be a "rude awakening" for the Cardinals, who likely will get "much less" for Hopkins than the second-round pick and additional pick that they were reportedly seeking.

The longer the Patriots wait on Hopkins, the more Arizona's asking price could drop, especially if other wideouts get dealt for lesser compensation or if other teams like the Cowboys drop out of the market. The risk, of course, is another team swooping in to accept the Cardinals' asking price and leave the Patriots empty-handed.

As for Beckham, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported on March 11 that the free-agent wideout is seeking a contract worth $ 20 million per year in free agency. But Beckham himself suggested over the weekend that he was offered a deal worth just $ 4 million per year.

While it's unclear what the Patriots would offer a talented-but-recently-injured receiver who hasn't played since the 2021 season remains unclear, but New England pass-rusher Matt Judon did his part to pitch OBJ on Foxboro this weekend.

Hit my line. GM judon will get you right. Big spenda https://t.co/75kZDc7Hwt — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 18, 2023

The Patriots bolstered their skill positions last week by acquiring wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki in free agency, but they could still use more offensive firepower if they want to be true contenders.

It seems Hopkins and Beckham are both on their radar as they try to walk the fine line of waiting for a better deal on both players.